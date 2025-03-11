Miller Financial Services LLC Invests $545,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,054,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,573,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 114,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ORI opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $39.27.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Old Republic International

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $578,552. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.