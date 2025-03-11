Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $9.48 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,740,000 after buying an additional 199,487 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,729,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,498,000 after buying an additional 243,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.74.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.