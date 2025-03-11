Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Mobile Infrastructure updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BEEP opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. Mobile Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEEP. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

