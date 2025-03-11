Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

