Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.
About Montauk Renewables
