Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

