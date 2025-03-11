Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,351 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TGT opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.07.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.87.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

