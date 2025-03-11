Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,364,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

