Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.93. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.62.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,474,323. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

