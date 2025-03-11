Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,829 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. FMR LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after buying an additional 2,868,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $55,620,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,183,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,118,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.