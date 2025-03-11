Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
