Morgan Stanley Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $139.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.30.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

