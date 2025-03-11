Morgan Stanley Lowers Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $178.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of MTN traded up $10.92 on Tuesday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,841. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $151.99 and a fifty-two week high of $233.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 47.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

