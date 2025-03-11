Morling Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,307 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,684,000. Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,525,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,376,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,029,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,937,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,330,000 after purchasing an additional 183,322 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.