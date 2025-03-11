Morling Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.