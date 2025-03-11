Morling Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $29,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

