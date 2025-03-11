Morling Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $401.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

