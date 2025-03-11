Mount Lucas Management LP Has $263,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

