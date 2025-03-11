Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 776 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.