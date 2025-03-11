Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05), RTT News reports.

Mural Oncology Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ MURA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.80. 146,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,217. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.66. Mural Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.