Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 14,608 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 14,608 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,359.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,275,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,431,248.72. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $267,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 14,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $250,782.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,880.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,817 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $127,338.93.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,729 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $142,893.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 2,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,274. The company has a market cap of $602.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

