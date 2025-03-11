MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Brett Morgan Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.91 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,550.00 ($12,295.60).

MyState Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $509.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

MyState Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. MyState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About MyState

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

