National Bank Financial Forecasts AQN Q1 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQN. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:AQN opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

