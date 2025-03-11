Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after buying an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,488,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,865,000 after buying an additional 288,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

