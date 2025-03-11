Natural Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,178 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.