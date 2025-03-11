Natural Investments LLC Takes $14.92 Million Position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 469,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000. AXS Green Alpha ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Natural Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Natural Investments LLC owned 27.62% of AXS Green Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $904,000.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $41.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.68.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

