NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after buying an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IQVIA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

IQVIA stock opened at $188.72 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

