NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.59 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 310.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $96.28 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

