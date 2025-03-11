NBT Bank N A NY Has $775,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

