NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.