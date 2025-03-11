NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,990 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 380,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 38,802 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 72,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.