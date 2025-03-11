NBT Bank N A NY Sells 475 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after buying an additional 1,784,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.7 %

CL stock opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

