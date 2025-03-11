NBT Bank N A NY Sells 596 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ESGU opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

