NBT Bank N A NY Sells 80 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,769 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.53 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

