NBT Bank N A NY Sells 85 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $165,162,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,249,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 36,564.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 359,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 294,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Marriott International by 35,705.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $257.22 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.50. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.45.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

