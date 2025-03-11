NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s previous close.

NET Power Stock Down 62.3 %

NYSE NPWR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. NET Power has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.