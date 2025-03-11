NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s previous close.
NET Power Stock Down 62.3 %
NYSE NPWR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. NET Power has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NET Power by 2,727.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
