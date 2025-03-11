Net Worth Advisory Group Has $652,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

