Net Worth Advisory Group Purchases 23 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $467.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $517.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.50 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, with a total value of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

