Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 1,365 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Net Worth Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Vistra were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $237,441,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 51.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,826,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vistra by 60.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,898,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2235 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

