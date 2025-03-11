Net Worth Advisory Group Sells 577 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

