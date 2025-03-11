Net Worth Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $744.83 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $696.96 and a 200-day moving average of $845.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.