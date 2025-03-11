Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance
Gyre Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.96.
Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics
In related news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,054 shares of company stock worth $342,277. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tesla Stock is Oversold – Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Institutions Are Quietly Dumping
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Moderna: 4 Key Reasons the CEO Just Bought $5M in Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.