Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE)

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Gyre Therapeutics stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Gyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Insider Transactions at Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,054 shares of company stock worth $342,277. 19.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

