Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Shares Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Up 28.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
