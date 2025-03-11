Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 28.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 2,481,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 728% from the average session volume of 299,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$6.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
