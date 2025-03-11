North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 9th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
North American Construction Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$22.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
