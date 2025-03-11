North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 9th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$614.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$22.68 and a twelve month high of C$34.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total transaction of C$196,204.40. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

