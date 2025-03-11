Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:NPB opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Northpointe Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

In other Northpointe Bancshares news, CEO Charles Alan Williams purchased 17,241 shares of Northpointe Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $249,994.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,994.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vlieger Robert W. De II sold 50,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $689,105.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,827.68. The trade was a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Northpointe Bancshares Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”). We operate our business primarily through our wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Northpointe Bank. We emphasize to our employees and clients that our specialized business lines differentiate us as a business that has the added benefit of being a bank.

