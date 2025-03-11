Norwegian Cruise Line Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 36,210 call options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 24,335 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,377,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 183,970 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

