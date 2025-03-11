NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after purchasing an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,820,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after acquiring an additional 182,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

