Nuclear Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, Southern, and General Dynamics are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to the reserve quantities of nuclear materials—such as highly enriched uranium or plutonium—and often include fully assembled nuclear warheads held by a nation. These stockpiles are maintained for national security and deterrence, and are subject to strict international regulations and monitoring to prevent proliferation and reduce the risk of nuclear conflict. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $288.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.83. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $495.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $518.77.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,790,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $212.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. Constellation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.60 and a fifty-two week high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE NEE traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,468,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

NYSE SO traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $91.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,727,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (GD)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

NYSE GD traded up $7.27 on Friday, reaching $271.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $239.87 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59.

