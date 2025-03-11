Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,012 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.51% of Nutrien worth $117,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

