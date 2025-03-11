Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 169.54% and a negative return on equity of 28,159.25%.

Nuwellis Trading Down 5.2 %

Nuwellis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,423. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

