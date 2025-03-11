Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Announces Earnings Results

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 169.54% and a negative return on equity of 28,159.25%.
Nuwellis Trading Down 5.2 %
Nuwellis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 89,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,423. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.
Nuwellis Company Profile
